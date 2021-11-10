Target Hospitality (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 373.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

