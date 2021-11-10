TD Securities Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$26.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMCF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

OTCMKTS SMMCF remained flat at $$19.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

