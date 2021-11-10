TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $161.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.