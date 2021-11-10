Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.45 Per Share (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $16.45 per share for the year.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $438.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $350.01 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

