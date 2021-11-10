Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Sells 242,006 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $44.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,067.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,153,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926,430. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.66 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.62, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $871.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $731.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

