Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111,783 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Textron by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

