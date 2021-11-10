Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 9,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 47,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

