The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

OTCMKTS:WTER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTER. HC Wainwright started coverage on The Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

