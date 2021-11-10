The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,695. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.