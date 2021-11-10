The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,695. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Beauty Health Company Profile
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
