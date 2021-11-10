The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $478.83

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $478.83 and last traded at $481.49, with a volume of 1584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.