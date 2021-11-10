The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

TCS stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.33. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

