The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €159.30 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

Shares of LEG opened at €130.65 ($153.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €128.65 and its 200-day moving average is €126.27. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

