The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

