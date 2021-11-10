The Graph Price Reaches $1.09 (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and $476.19 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00217900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00091509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

