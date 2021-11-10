The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

