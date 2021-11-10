The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.82.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.88. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth $197,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.