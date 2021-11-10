The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get The Joint alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in The Joint by 195.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.