The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter 2021 revenues, while earnings declined due to cost inflation. Both the top and bottom lines missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Manitowoc has been witnessing high demand. Backlog at the end of the third quarter of 2021 was the highest seen in last three years. Order levels are likely to improve further, supported by the ongoing economic recovery. The company expects EBITDA between $110 million and$110 million for 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 26%. Higher input costs and supply chain issues will hurt results this year. However, the company will benefit from efforts to control costs. Its market leading products and innovation pipeline provide it with a competitive edge. Investment in growth projects and acquisitions will aid growth.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

