The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading 1.4% Higher

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). 29,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 162,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £63.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.70%.

In other The Mission Group news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 2,798,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £2,042,934.93 ($2,669,107.56).

About The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

