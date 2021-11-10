The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce $5.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,421. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $118.79 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

