The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 160,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,692,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.23 and a 200 day moving average of $193.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.79 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

