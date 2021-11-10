The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $15.76. The RealReal shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 148,171 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $193,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,771,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,476,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $51,284.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,004 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.74.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

