The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of The Timken worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after buying an additional 1,319,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 72.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890,914 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth $42,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.