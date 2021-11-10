The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.90. The TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 227.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 208.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 19,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,358. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

