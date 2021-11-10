The TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of The TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

