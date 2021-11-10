The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.65

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.65 and traded as high as C$91.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$91.65, with a volume of 1,782,595 shares trading hands.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.73.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$166.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.65.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.