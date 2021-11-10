ThermoGenesis (THMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. On average, analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

