ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 81,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 597,713 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $20.01.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDUP. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,088 shares of company stock worth $29,899,191 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

