Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 135,028 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $183,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 220,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,722,285. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

