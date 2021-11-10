Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 39,538 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.69% of Syneos Health worth $156,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,576. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.