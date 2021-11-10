Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75,698 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Express were worth $121,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,958,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,109,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average is $166.41. American Express has a 1 year low of $109.55 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

