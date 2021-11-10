Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $131.55 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.32% of DexCom worth $131,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $636.20. 3,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.01 and a fifty-two week high of $649.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

