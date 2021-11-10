Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $227.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $227,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 91,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

