Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.
NYSE:TDW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 126,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78. Tidewater has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.68.
About Tidewater
