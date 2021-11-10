Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

NYSE:TDW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 126,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78. Tidewater has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.68.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

