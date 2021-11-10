Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $499.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.