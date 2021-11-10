Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TIM worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of TIM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TIM by 14.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in TIM by 17.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

