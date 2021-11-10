TOKPIE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,249.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $24,249.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.