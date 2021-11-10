TOP Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $391,632.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOP has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00093837 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.