TopBidder (BID) Trading 63.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 66.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. TopBidder has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $173,747.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded down 63.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.