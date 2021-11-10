Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$122.50 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

