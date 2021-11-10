Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$120.00 at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.61.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$112.59 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$83.75 and a 1 year high of C$113.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.64.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $547,874 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

