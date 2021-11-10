Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$9.75

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.04 and a twelve month high of C$6.00. The stock has a market cap of C$242.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.30.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 260,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,149,041.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,290,244.24. Insiders have bought a total of 861,900 shares of company stock worth $3,879,608 in the last three months.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

