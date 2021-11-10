TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.43.

NYSE:TTE opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

