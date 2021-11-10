TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.51 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.