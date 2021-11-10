TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of 185.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

