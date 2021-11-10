Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 43,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,755% compared to the average volume of 1,131 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 34.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 3.12. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.