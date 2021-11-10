Traders Buy High Volume of MGIC Investment Put Options (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

