TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

NYSE TAC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.18.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 571,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

