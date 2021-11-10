TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 24,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,013. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,981 shares of company stock valued at $643,600. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransMedics Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 148.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

