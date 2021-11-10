Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00076012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,461.35 or 0.99858110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.35 or 0.07063770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

